Bruins Watch: Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway hurt by late cross-check to ribs from Matthew Tkachuk The Bruins capitalized off Tkachuk's late hit with a power-play goal in the second period. Garnet Hathaway landed five hits in the first period of Game 4. Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP

The Bruins nearly lost another skater for the remainder of Sunday’s Game 4 matchup against the Panthers due to a dangerous late hit.

Fourth-line winger Garnet Hathaway was banged up after the whistle sounded at the end of the first period at FLA Live Arena, slowly making it off the ice following a cross-check from Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The first 20 minutes of Game 4 ended with a scuffle near the end boards in Florida’s zone, with Hathaway and Brad Marchand exchanging pleasantries with Gustav Forsling.

As the final horn sounded, Tkachuk — skating in from the slot — cross-checked Hathaway right in the ribs, dropping him to the ice.

Tkachuk with a late-period cross-check on Hathaway pic.twitter.com/kSx0H9GRuZ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 23, 2023

A fracas ensued, with Hathaway down on the frozen sheet following the hit. The Biddeford, Maine, native was attended to by a team trainer before slowly making his way down the tunnel.

Advertisement:

Hathaway, who returned for the start of the second period, landed five hits in his 3:07 of ice time in the first period.

Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty following the late hit. The Bruins later capitalized on Tkachuk’s late hit, with Jake DeBrusk scoring at 1:52 in the second period to extend Boston’s lead to 2-0.

Earlier in the first period, Tkachuk was toppled by a thunderous check from Charlie McAvoy. Even with Hathaway back on the ice, expect more physical retorts from the Bruins as Game 4 continues.

Charlie McAvoy with a huge hit on Matthew Tkachuk: pic.twitter.com/sH7CWjLQKr — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 23, 2023