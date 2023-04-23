Bruins Watch: Linus Ullmark looks to fight Matthew Tkachuk during line brawl in Bruins’ Game 4 win over Panthers The Bruins' goalie tossed his gloves off and was ready to take on Tkachuk in the closing moments of Game 4. Linus Ullmark was ready to fight Matthew Tkachuk at the end of the Bruins' Game 4 win. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Linus Ullmark got an early trip to the showers, but not due to his play.

The Bruins’ goalie was sent off when a line brawl broke out in the final moments of their Game 4 win against the Panthers.

Just seconds after Florida pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, chaos ensued in front of Boston’s net. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk remained aggressive in front of the net, even after the Bruins made a stop and cleared the puck out of their own zone.

Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo initially tussled with Tkachuk, leading all skaters on the ice to get into the scuffle. After Tkachuk was pulled from the pile from the refs, he grabbed Ullmark’s stick as the goalie was standing by. Ullmark tossed his gloves off, but a second ref skated in to stop him before he could trade blows with Tkachuk.

ULLMARK WAS READY TO FIGHT TKACHUK OMG pic.twitter.com/KeG3By0jvr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

Ullmark, Tkachuk, Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, and Sam Bennett all received misconducts while Forbort and Brandon Montour received fighting penalties. The Panthers ended up on the power play because Forbort was assessed a roughing minor, which was served by Taylor Hall.

After the Bruins killed off the penalty, Hall scored an empty-net goal, which was his second in a three-minute span, to put Boston up 6-2 to seal its Game 4 win and go up 3-1 in the series.

Earlier in the game, Tkachuk gave a late cross-check to Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway at the end of the first period. Tkachuk was given a minor penalty for the play.

As for Ullmark, he made 41 saves but wasn’t made available to media postgame because he was getting treatment. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that it was his decision to pull Ullmark following the line brawl, saying the goalie could’ve kept playing.