Matthew Tkachuk given ‘maximum allowable’ fine for cross-checking Garnet Hathaway

The NHL announced on Monday that Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk had been fined for his cross-check on Garnet Hathaway of the Bruins during Boston’s 6-2 Game 4 win.
Tkachuk, 25, was given the “maximum allowable” fine according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, totaling $5,000.
The penalty occurred at the end of the first period, when Tkachuk leveled the Boston winger. He was issued a minor penalty during the game as a result.
Hathaway was down for a time after the hit, but eventually returned to the game (assisting Taylor Hall’s empty-net goal to close out the win).
Tkachuk has been one of the Panthers’ best players (with two goals and three assists in four games), but he has also been a costly presence, chalking up 16 penalty minutes. He also almost got into a fight with Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark late in the third period on Sunday.
The NHL playoffs return to Boston on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for Game 5. The Bruins lead the series 3-1.
