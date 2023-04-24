Bruins Matthew Tkachuk given ‘maximum allowable’ fine for cross-checking Garnet Hathaway Tkachuk was issued a minor penalty for the 1st-period hit on Hathaway, who later returned to the game. Jakub Lauko defends against Matthew Tkachuk during Bruins-Panthers Game 4. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The NHL announced on Monday that Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk had been fined for his cross-check on Garnet Hathaway of the Bruins during Boston’s 6-2 Game 4 win.

Tkachuk, 25, was given the “maximum allowable” fine according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, totaling $5,000.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking against Boston’s Garnet Hathaway. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 24, 2023

The penalty occurred at the end of the first period, when Tkachuk leveled the Boston winger. He was issued a minor penalty during the game as a result.

Garnet Hathaway was slow to get up after Matthew Tkachuk cross-checked him in the ribs. pic.twitter.com/JVAquHVg4p — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

Hathaway was down for a time after the hit, but eventually returned to the game (assisting Taylor Hall’s empty-net goal to close out the win).

Tkachuk has been one of the Panthers’ best players (with two goals and three assists in four games), but he has also been a costly presence, chalking up 16 penalty minutes. He also almost got into a fight with Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark late in the third period on Sunday.

The NHL playoffs return to Boston on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for Game 5. The Bruins lead the series 3-1.