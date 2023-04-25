Bruins Bruins’ David Krejci will not play in Game 5 against Panthers Bruins center David Krejci is set to miss his third straight game Wednesday against the Panthers. Steven Senne/AP





David Krejci skated on his own for 20 minutes ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

Coach Jim Montgomery said the second-line center is “progressing well” from an upper-body injury, but he will not be available for Game 5.

Montgomery did add that Krejci — set to miss his third straight game — “potentially” could play in a Game 6, if necessary, on Friday.