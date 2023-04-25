Bruins’ David Krejci will not play in Game 5 against Panthers

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
David Krejci skated on his own for 20 minutes ahead of Tuesday’s practice.
Coach Jim Montgomery said the second-line center is “progressing well” from an upper-body injury, but he will not be available for Game 5.
Montgomery did add that Krejci — set to miss his third straight game — “potentially” could play in a Game 6, if necessary, on Friday.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.