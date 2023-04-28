Watch: David Pastrnak scores incredible between-the-legs goal for Bruins in Game 6

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
David Pastrnak called his shot on Thursday afternoon, with the 60-goal scorer not fretting over his quiet stat line through five games against the Panthers.
“I’m getting the chances, I feel like,” Pastrnak said. “So it’s just a matter of time it’s gonna go in. And it’s going to be tomorrow.”
Pastrnak made good on his decree on Friday night, breaking through with a highlight-reel tally on Friday night at FLA Live Arena.
With the Bruins on the power play after a hooking call against Aaron Ekblad in the second period, Pastrnak lit the lamp with an absurd, between-the-legs tally that beat Sergei Bobrovsky down low.
It was Pastrnak’s third goal of the series.
The score on the man advantage briefly tied Game 6 up at two goals apiece. Brandon Carlo scored less than three minutes later, but it was negated after Florida won a challenge for a hand pass against Jake DeBrusk.
Things went from bad to worse for the Bruins, as Aleksander Barkov scored at 9:22 in the period to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead once again.
