Bruins NHL sets evening start time for Bruins-Panthers Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden





The deciding game of the first-round NHL playoff series between the Bruins and Panthers will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the league announced early Saturday.

The Panthers won Game 6 on Friday to tie the series and force Game 7.

The Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s best team in the regular season and set records for wins and points in a season, had taken a 3-1 series lead before the Panthers rebounded to win Games 5 and 6.

The winner of Game 7 will face the Maple Leafs or Lightning. Toronto leads that series, 3-2, with Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7 in that series would be on Monday.

A second Game 7 on Sunday features the Kraken vs. the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. in Denver.