David Pastrnak announces birth of daughter

It’s been quite a year for Bruins star David Pastrnak: 61 goals, 113 points, a historic season, and now — off the ice — a baby girl.
Pastrnak and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson recently welcomed Freya Ivy Pastrnak, the winger shared on Instagram.
“We’ve dreamt about this moment for long time and I couldn’t be more proud of my two beautiful girls,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to watch you be the best mamma to our little nugget.”
The couple has been together since July 2018. Freya Ivy is their second child. They had a son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who tragically died on June 23, 2021, just six days after he was born.
The Bruins congratulated the couple on Twitter.
“We are so happy for you!” the team wrote.
