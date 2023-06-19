Bruins Bruins sign top goalie prospect to contract extension Brandon Bussi earned All-Star honors in his first full season with the Providence Bruins in 2022-23. Brandon Bussi could be in line for a larger role with the Bruins in 2023-24 and beyond. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Bruins commenced what stands to be a busy offseason by securing a piece of their future on Monday.

The team announced that it signed pending restricted free agent goalie Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old netminder has established himself as Boston’s top prospect between the pipes and the organization’s No. 3 option on the depth chart behind Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after an impressive career at Western Michigan University, Bussi has put together impressive returns during his short stint in the pro ranks.

After a promising debut with the Providence Bruins in 2021-22, the 24-year-old Bussi thrived in his first full AHL campaign in 2022-23. The Sound Beach, New York, native earned All-Star honors for the Baby B’s, posting a 22-5-4 record with a .924 save percentage, good for the third-highest mark in the league.

Bussi was called up by the Bruins on an emergency basis to back up Swayman in Boston’s final regular-season games against the Flyers and Canadiens. He stuck around with the NHL club as the No. 3 goalie during Boston’s doomed first-round series against the Panthers.

Inking Bussi to a new deal allows Boston to keep its top AHL goalie in place for another year of critical development.

But after a standout showing in his first full year with the organization, could Bussi be in line for a more significant role with Boston in 2023-24?

Even though Boston ideally wants to keep its 1-2 punch of Ullmark and Swayman intact moving forward, a severe cap crunch might force Don Sweeney into some drastic decisions.

With Swayman still due a nice pay raise this summer as another unrestricted free agent, the Bruins could explore a trade for Ullmark in search of cap relief, given that his value may never be higher coming off a likely Vezina Trophy win.

Opting for a reworked tandem of Swayman and Bussi as a green backup could be an option Boston takes, especially if it wants to build for the future and save a solid chunk of cap space.

Granted, such a move still offers plenty of risk given that Bussi has yet to play in a single NHL game. Boston might have to peruse the free-agent market for a cheap veteran if Ullmark is indeed dealt later this summer.

Regardless of how Boston settles its current goalie corps, Bussi’s development will be something worth watching in 2023-24.

With Boston likely needing to embrace a youth movement in order to offset its current fiscal restrictions, Bussi might be one of many AHL regulars set to earn larger roles on the parent club next year.