Bruins release 2023 preseason schedule

The Bruins announced their preseason schedule on Wednesday afternoon. They will play six preseason games, with three at TD Garden and three on the road.
Boston’s preseason will open at home on Sunday, September 24th against the Rangers. It will close in New York at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers.
Here’s the full schedule:
Sunday, September 24 at TD Garden: Bruins vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, September 26 at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.: Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 29 at TD Garden: Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Monday, October 2 at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia: Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 3 at TD Garden: Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 5 at Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.: Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
