Bruins Bruins, Blackhawks are reportedly discussing trades to alleviate Boston’s cap crunch The Blackhawks have over $37 million in available cap space this summer. Don Sweeney and the Bruins are looking at ways to create cap space this summer. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

With NHL free agency set to commence at noontime on Saturday, the race is on for the Bruins to find suitors to take a contract or two off their hands.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Boston might have a potential match with the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to Friedman, Boston and Chicago are “discussing possibilities that could benefit the Blackhawks and ease the Bruins’ cap situation.”

Boston is entering this offseason with just under $5 million in cap space (per CapFriendly), an unenviable fiscal situation for a team that only has 14 skaters currently under contract.

If Boston wants to re-up any of its eight unrestricted free agents (and two restricted free agents in Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic), it’s going to need to shed a significant chunk of cap room in the next few weeks.

That’s a task easier said than done, especially with the league’s cap ceiling largely unchanged over the past three years following the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Blackhawks are one of the few teams who have plenty of cap flexibility, with Chicago currently tabbed with $37.5 million in available cap space. They also have 11 draft picks in 2023 alone, along with another nine in 2024.

The Bruins have no shortage of potential trade chips if they want to clear cap space. Plenty should appeal to a team in Chicago looking to build around likely 2023 top pick Connor Bedard.

Chicago does have holes on the left side of its defense, making a B’s blueliner like Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort a potential fit. Even Mike Reilly makes some sense as a puck-moving asset (and Illinois native) who could thrive in top-four minutes with the ‘Hawks.

And if Boston is looking to part ways with either Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman, a team like Chicago does make sense — especially the latter.

As one of the few teams with a bevy of cap room, Chicago has plenty of leverage over a team like the Bruins. If it’s a left-shot defenseman or even a solid asset like Hall, Boston’s return may not be all that impressive.

But given the cap savings generated, the true asset for Boston will be the fiscal flexibility available to retain (or add) top talent to this roster in 2023-24.