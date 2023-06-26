Bruins Bruins trade Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno to Chicago for RFA defensemen, cap relief The Bruins now have an extra $6 million in cap space this summer to retain their large class of free agents. Taylor Hall is on the move to Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Bruins have found an avenue to alleviate some of their looming cap crunch.

The Bruins confirmed Monday afternoon that they traded both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno’s UFA rights to the Chicago Blackhawks in return for restricted free agent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

Boston is not retaining any salary in the trade, with the Bruins effectively clearing $6 million in cap space.

Boston and Chicago were reportedly discussing trades that could ease the Bruins’ cap woes shortly before Monday’s deal was struck.

By moving Hall’s $6 million cap hit for the next two seasons, Boston now has a little over $10 million in cap space to work with this summer.

Even though Hall is still a valuable asset in the NHL ranks, clearing his contract off the books does give Boston more fiscal flexibility to try and re-sign pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi. Boston still has negotiating rights with Bertuzzi and his representatives before he officially hits the open market on July 1.

After clearing some much-needed cap space, it would not be a surprise to see the #bruins take a run at re-signing pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi before he hits the open market. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2023

Boston doesn’t save any cap space by moving Foligno, who was set to hit free agency on Saturday as well.

But flipping him to Chicago does give the Blackhawks an added window to try and work out a contract with the veteran winger. Foligno’s experience and presence in the locker room would likely be welcomed on a young and rebuilding Chicago roster.

Mitchell, 24, is a right-shot defenseman who previously played for Jim Montgomery at the University of Denver. The 5-foot-11 blueliner played in 35 games with Chicago last season, scoring a goal and adding seven assists.

Regula, 22, is another right-shot defenseman who has played in 22 games with the Blackhawks over the last three seasons. The West Bloomfield, Michigan native is a big body at 6-foot-4, 208-pounds.

With Connor Clifton potentially leaving Boston in free agency and more overhaul expected on the left side of the Bruins defense, adding Regula and Mitchell gives Boston cheaper assets who could fill in similar roles with added minutes.

Of course, Boston’s primary desire in moving Hall likely falls on whether or not this added cap space results in a long-term extension with Bertuzzi.

Even though Boston values both Hall AND Bertuzzi, keeping both wingers was not feasible in 2023-24, not with the Bruins’ cap-related headache.

If the Bruins are building a foundation for the next 4-5 years, Bertuzzi likely offers more value as a younger (28) winger who both adds a needed element at the netfront and generated plenty of chemistry in his short time next to David Pastrnak.

Tyler Bertuzzi with another slick set-up at the netfront.



David Pastrnak buries his second.



Bruins lead, 4-3. pic.twitter.com/yQxSBl8p9A — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 29, 2023

Hall played in 158 games with the Bruins over the last two-plus seasons, scoring 44 goals and posting 111 points.

He accepted a lesser role in Boston’s forward corps in 2022-23 as a defensive-minded third liner next to Charlie Coyle.

Even though Hall’s speed and playmaking prowess could have seen him return to the top-six group in 2023-24 if Bertuzzi signed elsewhere, Boston is likely opting for the asset with the highest ceiling for the future in Bertuzzi.

If Bertuzzi signs on the dotted line, that is.