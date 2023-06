Bruins Bruins 2023-24 schedule release: Boston’s home opener set for Oct. 11 against Chicago The Bruins will hold five "Era Nights" as part of their centennial season festivities. The Bruins will open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 11 at TD Garden. Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Mark your calendars, Bruins fans.

The Bruins’ schedule for the 2023-24 season was released on Tuesday afternoon, with Boston set to open its centennial season on Wednesday, Oct. 11, against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

To jumpstart their centennial festivities, the Bruins will hold a pregame ceremony on Opening Night before the puck is dropped against Chicago at 7:30 p.m.

Boston will also host five “Era Nights” throughout the 82-game season that will honor the various chapters of the Original Six franchise’s history.

Each “Era Night” will celebrate various players and teams from iconic eras in Bruins history, and will include a pregame ceremony, guest appearances, special promotions and more.

The five “Era Nights” games are as follows:

Saturday, October 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. — “The Early Years” (1924-1959)

Saturday, November 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. — “Big Bad Bruins” (1960-1976)

Saturday, December 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. — “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-1985)

Saturday, January 20 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. — “New Blood, New Beginnings” (1986-2000)

Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. — “Return of a Champion” (2001-Present)

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, from February 2-3. Boston will conclude the regular season on April 16 against the Ottawa Senators.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2023-24 season:

OCTOBER

Wednesday, October 11 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 @ Anaheim, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24 @ Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Thursday, November 2 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 @ Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 6 @ Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 20 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 @ N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Monday, November 27 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 2 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 @ New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22 @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 @ Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27 @ Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 @ Detroit, 5 p.m.

JANUARY

Tuesday, January 2 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 8 @ Colorado, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9 @ Arizona, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 11 @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 @ St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 15 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Thursday, January 18 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 20 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 25 @ Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 @ Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, February 6 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Monday, February 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21 @ Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 22 @ Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 @ Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Monday, February 26 @ Seattle, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

MARCH

Saturday, March 2 @ N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 4 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 11 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

APRIL

Tuesday, April 2 @ Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 @ Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 @ Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 15 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.