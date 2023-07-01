Bruins Bruins free agency live updates: Who will Boston sign with limited cap space? The Bruins have $13.6 million in cap space going into free agency. Don Sweeney and the Bruins have their work cut out for them on Saturday. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Don Sweeney didn’t mince words earlier this week in Nashville.

“I think the one thing that we’re going to have a tougher time, unless I make a subsequent move, would be to chase the upper end of the marketplace,” Sweeney said of Boston’s plans in free agency. “Both from a term and dollars standpoint, I think that’s the simplest way I can describe it, but we are going to find some guys that can slot in and bring a boost to our hockey club in different ways.”

Even after buying out Mike Reilly’s contract (creating around $2.6 million in additional cap space), the Bruins still only have roughly $13.6 million to sign seven forwards and re-up Jeremy Swayman, among other roster tweaks.

With the start of NHL free agency set to commence at noon on Saturday, we’ll have live updates on who the Bruins will sign, which former B’s skaters will head elsewhere, and what other offseason maneuvers Sweeney might have up his sleeve.

10:43 a.m. – A fascinating free-agent market

The Bruins are in a severe cap crunch, but it will be interesting to see how this free-agent market plays out.

As of Saturday morning, there are 14 teams who have $10 million or less in cap room. Once a few of the big names go off the board, there aren’t exactly a ton of teams that have the fiscal leeway to sign players to market-value deals.

There could be quite a few players who sign below their value during this cap-crunched marketplace — perhaps even a few players who opt for “bridge” deals until the cap bumps up significantly next summer?

10:40 a.m. – Lucic to Boston feels inevitable

One move that seems likely once the clock strikes noon? Milan Lucic returning to Boston.

As mentioned earlier this week, all signs point to Milan Lucic landing in Boston. Deal still has to be worked out once market opens, but that's where it's most likely headed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

As we noted here, Lucic isn’t the same player he was when he served as a top-six stalwart in Boston for close to a decade. But with Boston in need of bodies to fill out their roster, Lucic can provide heft and veteran leadership on the fourth line for a likely cheap deal.

10:35 a.m. – Setting the stage

Here are the Bruins’ seven unrestricted free agents worth monitoring:

Patrice Bergeron

David Krejci

Dmitry Orlov

Tyler Bertuzzi

Garnet Hathaway

Connor Clifton

Tomas Nosek

It seems unlikely that we’ll get definitive clarity on Bergeron/Krejci’s futures by today, although their decision might be the top domino that needs to fall this offseason.

Given their cap space, it remains to be seen if Boston can retain any other UFAs, even though they’d obviously like to keep Bertuzzi as a building block for the future.

Boston did free up more cap room on Friday by buying out Reilly’s contract, but it sure feels like the Bruins need to make another move or two in order to realistically add someone like Bertuzzi.