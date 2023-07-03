Bruins Adam McQuaid reflects on Patrice Bergeron’s influence; Lysell working back from concussion "He's an iconic player in this franchise, [but] you wouldn't necessarily feel it meeting him." Fabian Lysell is still recovering from a concussion he suffered in May. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Adam McQuaid’s day-to-day duties within the Bruins’ organization revolve around molding the next wave of talent within Boston’s prospect pipeline.

With 512 games of NHL experience on his resume, McQuaid has a keen eye for talent and a bounty of knowledge for youngsters looking to forge their own path to the pros.

But beyond his current role as player development coordinator, McQuaid serves as a valuable resource for future Bruins looking to learn the ropes of a team-first culture instilled by veteran leaders like Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, and Mark Recchi.

McQuaid witnessed firsthand the culture cultivated in Boston during his playing days.

Player development stands as a key cornerstone for any successful and sustainable franchise. But those efforts can often lead to unfulfilling returns if that young talent isn’t built upon an entrenched, accountable mindset.

And with 19 years in Boston’s system, Bergeron’s impact off the ice holds almost as much weight as his achievements on it.

It remains to be seen if Bergeron sees a 20th season through.

But regardless of whatever path Boston’s captain charts later this summer, McQuaid believes Bergeron’s impact on this franchise will be felt beyond whatever choice he makes.

“He’s an iconic player in this franchise, [but] you wouldn’t necessarily feel it meeting him,” McQuaid said of Bergeron. “Just the humble way he goes about his business, shows up to work. … 2013, when we found out he had a punctured lung and had all those injuries in the [Stanley Cup] Finals and played, I remember going in to visit him in the hospital.

“That’s something that stands out. What he went through and no one really — we knew he was banged up — but not to that extent. Wasn’t making a big scene about it, but trying to quietly just try to battle through. I think that sums him up in a lot of ways.”

Fabian Lysell working his way back from concussion

Many of Boston’s top prospects took to the ice on the first day of the Bruins’ annual Development Camp on Monday. Fabian Lysell was not one of them.

The 20-year-old winger’s speed and skill has elevated his stock as arguably the most polished product within the system.

But the 2021 first-round pick is still working his way back on the ice after an unfortunate end to his first full pro season with Providence.

Lysell’s AHL campaign came to an end in early May during the Calder Cup Playoffs after Harford’s Adam Clendening dropped him with a high, late hit. He was diagnosed with a concussion following the heavy check.

Lysell gets lit up late by Clendening up high. He’s hurt stayed down for a while helped to the room. pic.twitter.com/bk4ygwLKOK — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) May 4, 2023

“He finished the year, he had a concussion at the end of the year,” McQuaid said of Lysell’s absence on Monday. “So we’re just taking it slow right now. Still trying to work through some things. Not ruled out for the week, but also taking it slow. We’ll see how it progresses for him.”

Lysell, who posted 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 54 games with the Providence Bruins last season, could be in line to fight for a roster spot in the NHL ranks this fall.Getting a clean bill of health stands at the forefront of what should be a key offseason for the promising young winger.

Rivalry back on

Regardless of their respective spots in the Hockey East standings, Bruins prospect and Boston University junior Ty Gallagher believes the longstanding rivalry between BU and BC never dulls.

But the “Battle of Comm. Ave” should boast more star power in 2023-24. The Terriers, coming off a Frozen Four appearance in 2022-23, are buoyed by the return of freshman phenom and Hobey Baker finalist Lane Hutson.

Incoming freshman Macklin Celebrini is projected to be the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, while fellow rookie Tom Willander was drafted 11th overall by the Canucks on Wednesday in Nashville.

Not to be outdone, the Eagles are bringing in a loaded freshman class headlined by 2023 top-10 picks in Lexington’s Will Smith (4th overall, San Jose Sharks) and Amherst’s Ryan Leonard (8th overall, Washington Capitals).

“It’s always a rivalry but obviously it’s going to be a little more special this year playing against those guys,” Gallagher said. “It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be competitive. Looking forward to it.”