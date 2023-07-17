Bruins Bruins sign three players to two-way deals Michael DiPietro, Alec Regula, and Reilly Walsh will play in the Bruins organization this season. New Bruin Reilly Walsh while playing for Harvard during an NCAA hockey game against Brown in November 2019. Stew Milne / AP

The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Michael DiPietro and defensemen Alec Regula and Reilly Walsh to one-year, two-way contracts, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Monday.

Despite all three former third-rounders having made their NHL debuts already, they show plenty of potential to a Bruins organization looking to get younger. Each player has their own unique hockey journey to becoming a Bruin.

DiPietro was drafted 64th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut on Feb. 11, 2019, becoming the second-youngest goaltender in Canucks history.

The Canucks traded DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg to Boston for forward Jack Studnicka on Oct. 27, 2022. DiPietro has since played 29 ECHL games in Maine and one AHL game in Providence.

Although the Detroit Red Wings drafted Regula 67th in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Chicago was his first true home. The Chicago Blackhawks traded for him in October 2019 and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract a month later.

Since entering the Blackhawks organization, Regula has played 108 games for the AHL’s Rockford Icehogs. In those 108 games, he scored 12 goals and tallied 39 assists for 51 points. He even played four games for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022-23 NHL season.

His three-year contract with Chicago expired this offseason, leading the Blackhawks to trade him and defenseman Ian Mitchell to Boston on June 26, 2023, for left-wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

Walsh was drafted 81st overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft. Three years later, the Devils signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Framingham, Massachusetts, native played in 174 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets, with career totals of 23 goals and 76 assists for 99 points. He made his NHL debut on April 26, 2022, where he tallied his first career NHL assist.

The Bruins acquired Walsh in a trade on June 26, 2023, sending forward Shane Bowers to New Jersey in exchange for the 24-year-old defenseman.