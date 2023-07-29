Bruins Jeremy Swayman, Bruins reportedly $2.8 million apart in contract talks ahead of salary arbitration Jeremy Swayman finished with a 24-6-4 record for the Bruins last season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins, reportedly $2.8 million apart in contract talks, are headed to salary arbitration unless they can settle their dollar differences prior to the start of their scheduled hearing on Sunday.

According to a report Friday by hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins will present a $2 million offer, while Swayman, who has termed out of his entry-level contract that carried a $925,000 cap figure, will request $4.8 million.

The figures are consistent with those recently submitted by the Maple Leafs and their goalie, Ilya Samsonov, which resulted in a one-year arbitration award for $3.55 million.

