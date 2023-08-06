Bruins Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy gets married at Boston Public Library McAvoy married his college sweetheart Kiley Sullivan on Saturday. Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy married his fiance Kiley on Saturday at Boston Public Library. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Your favorite Bruins player just tied the knot.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy married his college sweetheart Kiley McAvoy, formerly Kiley Sullivan, at Boston Public Library on Saturday.

The couple announced their marriage on Instagram Sunday evening.

Charlie’s post featured a picture of the two with their arms locked at Marsh Chapel on Boston University’s campus. The couple have been together since they were students at the university.

“So blessed to share this entire weekend with our incredible family and friends,” McAvoy’s post read.

Kiley posted the same picture with the caption “The wedding day and the man of my wildest dreams.”

“Can’t believe Charlie McAvoy chose to get married at Marsh Chapel instead of Agganis Arena,” one X user jokingly wrote in a tweet, referencing McAvoy’s home rink as a hockey player at BU.

Can’t believe Charlie McAvoy chose to get married at Marsh Chapel instead of Agganis Arena. https://t.co/utyZypxwoB — Arielle Aronson (@aharonson28) August 6, 2023

The happy couple took announced their engagement last July before vacationing in Italy.

The guest list was a Bruins fan’s dream.

Bruins defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, and Derek Forbort, goaltender Jeremy Swayman, and forwards Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle were all in attendance. Former Bruins players Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask, and Tory Krug also attended the wedding.

McAvoy, 25, is entering his seventh season with the Bruins after joining the team in 2017. Kiley’s father, Mike Sullivan, played for the Bruins from 1997-98, and coached the team for two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06).

A video from Always Yours Events’ Instagram story shows the McAvoy couple riding down Commonwealth Avenue where BU’s Charles River Campus is located.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Charlie said in his Instagram post. “Mine forever.”