Bruins Jeremy Swayman on his arbitration hearing with Bruins: ‘I don’t want to do it ever again’ "It wasn't a process I wanted to go through." Jeremy Swayman signed a one-year contract with the Bruins this offseason. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jeremy Swayman is content entering his third full season in the NHL ranks.

He will don a Bruins sweater once again in 2023-24, fulfilling the summer objective he charted out shortly after Boston’s calendar abruptly flipped to the offseason in late April.

He just hopes the manner in which he earned his new one-year, $3.475 million won’t be a repeat exercise in the summers that await.

Swayman’s contract was a byproduct of an arbitration hearing between both his camp and the Bruins, with both sides having to state their case as to what kind of salary the 24-year-old goaltender warranted after an impressive season between the pipes.

Arbitration hearings are usually a last resort between a player and a team when it comes to hashing out a contract, given the potentially contentious discourse that can present itself as both sides try to argue their position to a third-party arbitrator.

Speaking to the media for the first time since signing his new one-year contract, Swayman acknowledged that going to a hearing wasn’t the conclusion he was looking for when it came to signing off on a new deal.

“It wasn’t a process I wanted to go through,” Swayman said. “But I understand that it’s a business and in the end I’m grateful I went through it because I have so many things to be grateful for.”

Both the Bruins and Swayman were initially far apart on salary for the 2023-24 season. According to multiple reports, the Bruins came in at $2 million for their projected salary, while Swayman and his camp countered at $4.8 million.

The arbitrator ultimately met both groups in the middle with the $3.475 million salary, representing a significant pay bump from Swayman’s previous AAV of $1.05 million.

Despite the potential hard feelings that can sprout up for either party in wake of an arbitration hearing, Swayman said that he has already moved past it.

“I think the biggest thing is living day by day, understanding that what you hear might not be the truth at all times and again, it’s a business,” Swayman said. “I wanted to make sure that whatever was thrown my way, I was gonna be able to attack with a good mindset and make sure that at the end of the day, I was doing everything I could to be a Boston Bruin.

“Now I’m here today and I am a Boston Bruin — I couldn’t be happier. There’s no ill will on the process, because I understand that. I’m not the first player to go through it. I’m not the last. But I definitely don’t wish it upon any of my friends and teammates moving forward and I don’t want to do it ever again as well. So grateful I went through it. Glad I got it done. I’m a Boston Bruin at the end of the day.”

While Swayman acknowledged that there were “varying” conversations with the Bruins on a potentially longer-term deal, a one-year contract was eventually struck for the 2023-24 season. A larger payday (and more term) could be on the horizon next summer, especially with Boston flush with more cap flexibility.

Despite the ups and downs that come with the arbitration process, Swayman never believed that his time in Boston was going to come to an end this summer.

“I think with [restricted free agency], everyone kind of understands that there’s not much a player can do in that situation unless you’re moved,” Swayman said. “Again, you hear everything coming from different directions and you just kind of live it day by day. It’s a process I learned a lot from.”