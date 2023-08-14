Bruins Bruins’ David Krejci announces retirement "I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin." FILE - Boston Bruins' David Krejci is shown during an NHL David Krejci during a Bruins-Flyers game in 2021 AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File

Bruins center David Krejci announced his retirement from the NHL in a statement released on social media on Monday morning.

The 16-year veteran spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins.

“When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011,” Krejci wrote.

“I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization,” Krejci continued. ” You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you.

Krejci’s retirement comes just over a month after fellow Bruins center Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement.

Krejci played the 2021-22 season in his native Czech Republic before returning to the Bruins last year.

“To my wife Naomi and my kids Elina and Everett,” Krejci wrote. “As I’m writing this and hearing you and the kids playing and being really loud it makes me happy that I get to experience it in real life and not over the phone when we are on trips far away.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

“You understood all the hard work I had to put in and all the hours in the summer to get ready for a new season. You always listened when I was in my lows and gave me strength and the right advice. Now it’s time for me to try to be the best husband and father I can be and support you in our next chapter in life.”

The Bruins, who were the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, fell to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs while Krejci missed multiple games due to injury.

Krejci led the NHL in points during the 2011 playoffs, when the Bruins won their first championship since 1971-72.

“To my teammates: I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players,” Krejci wrote. “You always start as coworkers but end as friends, and I’m so proud to have met some of my closest friends over the years. That’s the best part about our sport. Thank you to all the coaching staffs I was lucky to have in my career. I was coached by some of the best coaches in the world.”

Krejci said he will miss Bruins fans now that he is retired.

“And to Bruins fans and the city of Boston THANK YOU,” Krejci wrote. “You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin.”