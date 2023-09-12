Bruins Bruins announce ‘Historic 100’: Here’s who made the list of Bruins’ greatest players From Eddie Shore to David Pastrnak, every era of Bruins hockey was represented with a few familiar names. Derek Sanderson (left) Bobby Orr (middle) and Phil Esposito were all selected to the Bruins "Historic 100" list. Frank O'Brien / The Boston Globe

The 2023-24 campaign will be a special one for the Bruins, as they will become the third NHL franchise — and the first in the United States — to mark their 100th season.

On Tuesday, the Bruins unveiled one of the many centennial-season undertakings that have been in the works over the summer by announcing the “Historic 100” — a list of the most legendary players in franchise history.

The “Historic 100,” which was voted on by an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians, and members of the hockey community, features a pool of players that span across the Bruins’ extended history.

Each committee member was asked to vote for who they believe are the 100 most legendary Boston Bruins players of the organization’s first century. Their votes were aggregated to create a final list known as the “Historic 100”.

From Eddie Shore to David Pastrnak, just about every era of Boston’s hockey history is represented with a few familiar names.

Here is the full “Historic 100” list, which is sorted alphabetically:

F Jason Allison (1997-01)

D Don Awrey (1963-73)

F P.J. Axelsson (1997-09)

F Ace Bailey (1968-73)

F Marty Barry (1929-35)

F Bobby Bauer (1935-42, 1945-47, 1951-52)

F Patrice Bergeron (2003-23)

D Leo Boivin (1954-66)

D Ray Bourque (1979-00)

D Johnny Boychuk (2018-14)

G Frank Brimsek (1938-43, 1945-49)

F Johnny Bucyk (1957-78)

F Herb Cain (1939-46)

F Wayne Cashman (1964-65, 1967-83)

D Zdeno Chara (2006-20)

G Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 1975-80)

D/F Dit Clapper (1927-47)

F Roy Conacher (1938-42, 1945-46)

F Bill Cowley (1935-47)

D Jack Crawford (1937-50)

F Keith Crowder (1980-89)

G Byron Dafoe (1997-02)

D Gary Doak (1965-70, 1972-81)

F Ted Donato (1991-98, 2003-04)

F Woody Dumart (1935-42, 1945-54)

F Phil Esposito (1967-75)

D Andrew Ference (2006-13)

D Fernie Flaman (1944-51, 1954-61)

G Gilles Gilbert (1973-80)

D Ted Green (1960-72)

D Lionel Hitchman (1925-34)

F Ken R. Hodge (1967-76)

D Flash Hollett (1936-44)

F Nathan Horton (2010-13)

F Bronco Horvath (1957-61)

F Craig Janney (1987-92)

G Eddie Johnston (1962-73)

F Stan Jonathan (1975-83)

F Steve Kasper (1980-89)

F Phil Kessel (2006-09)

D Gord Kluzak (1982-90)

F David Krejci (2007-21, 2022-23)

D Torey Krug (2012-20)

F Leo Labine (1951-61)

G Reggie Lemelin (1987-93)

F Ken Linseman (1984-90)

F Milan Lucic (2007-15, 2023-Present)

F Fleming Mackell (1952-60)

F Brad Marchand (2009-Present)

F Don Marcotte (1965, 1969-82)

D Charlie McAvoy (2017-Present)

F Don McKenney (1954-62)

F Johnny McKenzie (1966-72)

F Peter McNab (1976-84)

F Rick Middleton (1976-88)

D Mike Milbury (1975-87)

D/F Doug Mohns (1953-64)

G Andy Moog (1987-93)

F Glen Murray (1991-95, 2001-08)

F Cam Neely (1986-96)

D Mike O’Connell (1980-86)

F Willie O’Ree (1958, 1960-61)

F Terry O’Reilly (1972-85)

F Adam Oates (1992-97)

D Harry Oliver (1926-34)

D Bobby Orr (1966-76)

D Brad Park (1975-83)

F David Pastrnak (2014-Present)

F Barry Pederson (1980-86, 1991-92)

G Pete Peeters (1982-85)

F Johnny Peirson (1946-58)

D Bill Quackenbush (1949-56)

G Tuukka Rask (2007-22)

F Jean Ratelle (1975-81)

F Mark Recchi (2009-11)

F Sergei Samsonov (1997-06)

F Derek Sanderson (1965-74)

F Ed Sandford (1947-55)

F Marc Savard (2006-11)

F Bobby Schmautz (1974-80)

F Milt Schmidt (1936-42, 1945-55)

D Dennis Seidenberg (2010-16)

F Gregg Sheppard (1972-78)

D Eddie Shore (1926-1939)

F Charlie Simmer (1984-87)

D Dallas Smith (1960-61, 1965-77)

D Rick Smith (1968-72, 1976-80)

F Fred Stanfield (1967-73)

F Vic Stasiuk (1955-61)

D Don Sweeney (1988-03)

G Tim Thomas (2002-03, 2005-12)

G Tiny Thompson (1928-1938)

F Joe Thornton (1997-05)

F Shawn Thornton (2007-14)

F Jerry Toppazzini (1952-54, 1956-64)

D Carol Vadnais (1972-75)

F Cooney Weiland (1928-32, 1935-39)

F John Wensink (1976-80)

D Glen Wesley (1987-94)

F Eddie Westfall (1961-72)

Presenting the Historic 100.



As the first step in picking the #NHLBruins All-Centennial Team, pres. by @rapid7, the selection committee has identified the 100 most legendary players in franchise history.



Congratulations to all! https://t.co/kF3Ksgne6n pic.twitter.com/fNLs5m3ybf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 12, 2023

The Bruins did release a few early selections on Friday, with the team informing both Milan Lucic and Charlie McAvoy of their inclusion on the list at Warrior Ice Arena.

A hint at the ‘Historic 100’



The full group of the 100 most legendary players in #NHLBruins history will be revealed on Sept. 12 👀 pic.twitter.com/S87BQgPexj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 8, 2023

This will not be the lone list of all-time Bruins greats announced by the team and the independent committee.

On Oct. 12, the Bruins will formally announce an “All-Centennial Team,” with the committee tasked with determining the 20 players (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goaltenders) that will comprise the team.

There are quite a few players who donned black-and-gold sweaters who earned easy appointments to the “All-Centennial Team.” Still, expect a few surprises (and plenty of discourse) when the team is officially announced next month.