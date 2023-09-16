Bruins Bruins unveil 3 new jerseys for their 2023-24 centennial season The Bruins will feature three new sweaters as part of their centennial-season festivities. The Bruins unveiled their three new sweaters for the 2023-24 season. Boston Bruins

With their centennial season approaching, the Bruins are set to don some new threads when they hop over the boards this winter.

In recognition of 100 years for the Original Six franchise, the Bruins unveiled three new jerseys — a home, away, and alternate sweater — that will be worn during the 2023-24 season.

The Bruins’ new home and away sweaters will be worn all season long as part of the centennial-season festivities, while the vintage alternate is expected to be worn for select Original Six matchups in 2023-24.

Fit for a Centennial 💯 pic.twitter.com/6TC9OE4dtJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 16, 2023

“I just love looking back at the history of the franchise and obviously for the 100th [season], we wanted to do something a little special for the home and away,” Bruins president Cam Neely said on Saturday night. “And then for the third, we wanted to really go back in time a little bit.”

Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, and Milan Lucic showcased their new jerseys for the first time on Saturday night at the team’s “Centennial Takeoff” event at Logan Airport.

“It made me look really pretty,” Marchand said after making his walk down the runway. “I’m retiring early. Gonna be a model.”

Brad Marchand knows how to make an entrance. pic.twitter.com/JDPZwjFRGp — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 17, 2023

The new home and away primary sweaters are cut from the same cloth as other recent black-and-gold jerseys, but with a few new twists. For the first time since the early 1990s, the club’s home and away sweaters feature complementary team crests – a gold-trimmed Spoked-B on the home jersey and a black-trimmed Spoked-B on the road jersey.

A sparkling “centennial gold” has also been added in place of the traditional Bruins gold on the sweaters. The right and left sleeves each contain three gold stripes for a total of six as a nod to the organization’s six Stanley Cup® Championships (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, and 2011).

All three jerseys will feature a commemorative centennial patch worn on the right shoulder.

The Bruins’ new centennial season jerseys. pic.twitter.com/7MzvxO919A — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 16, 2023

The team’s alternate sweater serves as a blast from the past, paying homage to the early clubs with a color scheme focused on the old “Bruins beige”. The center crest on the alternate is inspired by Boston’s 25th-anniversary jerseys in 1948-49 — with a “19” and “24” featured on the horizontal spokes in recognition of the Bruins’ founding year.

As a stick tap to the Bruins’ roots in Massachusetts, the team’s six Stanley Cup championship years are emblazoned on Massachusetts town signs inside the collar of the jersey.

The Bruins will also wear a brown helmet, gloves, and pants during games where they wear their alternate sweater.

And the Bruins' alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season: pic.twitter.com/2VFJtHj7My — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 17, 2023

“You never know how many events like this you’re gonna be a part of,” Marchand said of Saturday’s showcase. “And especially being the 100th year, it’s pretty special. I think with [Patrice Bergeron] and [David Krejci] retiring, not to get kind of sentimental — but you realize how quick it goes. And how close we’re kind of getting to that … as well. So these moments may not seem big, but they are and they’re things I’ll remember forever.”