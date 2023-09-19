Bruins Here is the Bruins’ 2023 training camp roster The Bruins will hold three on-ice practices before opening preseason action on Sunday at TD Garden. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand headline Boston's forward corps entering camp. John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

After a long summer, a revamped Bruins roster is finally set to return to Warrior Ice Arena this week for the start of the team’s training camp.

Jim Montgomery and his staff will start laying the foundation for the 2023-24 centennial season on Wednesday morning at the team’s facility in Brighton, with off-ice testing on the docket.

The first skating session will be held on Thursday morning, with Boston set to open preseason action on Sunday evening against the Rangers.

Boston will hold regular split-squad practices and take part in six total preseason games over the next two-plus weeks before opening the regular season at home with a showdown against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Oct. 11.

Advertisement:

Here is a look at the Bruins’ training camp roster:

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

There aren’t many surprises when it comes to the Bruins’ D corps and goaltending grouping, at least when it comes to projecting the personnel that will land on the NHL roster come Oct. 11.

But Boston’s crowded forward corps signals that this training camp will feature a potpourri of veteran free-agent signings, PTO candidates, blue-chips prospects and established lineup regulars all vying for limited spots, especially in Boston’s bottom-six unit.

Advertisement:

Entering camp, it seems like Milan Lucic, Trent Frederic, and Morgan Geekie have the early advantage of shoring up at least three of the six starting spots on Boston’s third and fourth lines.

Who fills the rest of the lineup will be determined in the coming weeks.

“There’s no doubt there’s way more jobs that are open, right? And competition is great,” Jim Montgomery said last week. “And I do think that we are all hoping that there’s going to be pleasant surprises that are going to make the team — kind of like Lauko did and A.J. Greer did out of camp last year.”

Here is the Bruins’ preseason schedule:

Sept. 24: Rangers at Bruins (TD Garden, 5 p.m.)

Sept. 26: Bruins at Sabres (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, 7 p.m.)

Sept. 29: Flyers at Bruins (TD Garden, 7 p.m.)

Oct. 2: Bruins at Flyers (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.)

Oct. 3: Capitals at Bruins (TD Garden, 7 p.m.)

Oct. 5: Bruins at Rangers (Madison Square Garden, New York, 7 p.m.)