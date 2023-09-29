Linus Ullmark honors Patrice Bergeron and Bobby Orr with new mask design

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Patrice Bergeron left his mark on the Boston Bruins, and Linus Ullmark’s new mask provides a constant reminder of the former captain’s impact.
Ullmark took the ice for Boston’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and Bergeron was a focal point of the reigning Vezina trophy winner’s helmet design.
Depicted on one side of Ullmark’s helmet are Bergeron, now-captain Brad Marchand, and former Bruin Tyler Seguin. The trio is seen celebrating a goal, and the image is taken directly from Boston’s improbable comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In that game, with the playoff series tied 3-3, the Bruins trailed 4-1 but came back to win, 5-4, in overtime. Bergeron scored the tying goal and game-winning goal.
In addition to the modern iconic Bruins moment, the opposite side of Ullmark’s mask features one of the most iconic hockey images ever. Bobby Orr’s famous diving goal is displayed inside a bear on the mask.
Ullmark’s mask honors a couple of Boston legends, as the goaltender looks to extend his Bruins legacy. He was an anchor in Boston’s historic 2022-23 regular season.
Bergeron may not be skating in the black-and-gold this season, but he’s been supportive of his former team throughout the offseason and believes they’ll still be a contender without him.
