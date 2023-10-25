Bruins Bruins’ Jakub Lauko posts humorous update after taking skate blade to face “Woke up feeling beautiful." Jakub Lauko seems to be in good spirits after taking a skate blade to his face on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bruins winger Jakub Lauko suffered a frightening injury during Tuesday’s road win over the Blackhawks, taking an inadvertent skate blade to his face.

But after getting a clean bill of health, it’s clear that the scrappy forward hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

The morning after Lauko left Chicago’s United Center with a fresh set of stitches, he took to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, to update Bruins fans on his condition.

“Woke up feeling beautiful,” Lauko posted, including a photo of Gothmog — the unsightly Orc general from “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”.

woke up feeling beautiful pic.twitter.com/GmDJYwcTKB — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 25, 2023

It comes as little surprise that Lauko opted for a Tolkein-related reference while describing his current visage, as he’s been an avid “Lord of the Rings” fan for years.

Lauko avoided disaster during the third period of Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. While Lauko was trying to get back on his skates after falling over during a battle along the boards, Chicago forward Jason Dickinson’s skate sliced him close to his left eye — immediately drawing blood.

Lauko immediately made his way off the ice, clutching a towel close to his face before hurrying down the tunnel.

Oh no, Jakub Lauko just took a skate to the eye area and he darted straight to the bench. Scary situation. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0EMgGBUPwD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

Despite the optics of the incident and the proximity to his eye, Lauko only needed stitches to fix the cut.

“Lauko’s good, thankfully,” Montgomery said postgame. “Scary, with the skate. He got it in the corner of the eye, but it’s good. Nothing touched the eye. … Stitched up. Not going to be looking good for a little while.”

Lauko and the Bruins will return to the ice on Thursday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.