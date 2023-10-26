Bruins Bruins injuries: Milan Lucic to miss a ‘couple weeks,’ Jakub Lauko dealing with ‘fracture’ Milan Lucic has already missed two games after taking a puck off his skate on Saturday against the Kings. Milan Lucic suffered an injury on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Bruins’ fourth line is going to look a little different over the next few weeks.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of Boston’s home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery announced that both Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko are going to be on the shelf due to injury.

Lucic, who has already missed the last two games after a shot from Derek Forbort struck him on the skate during Boston’s road win over the Kings on Saturday, will be out for “a couple weeks,” according to Montgomery.

The 35-year-old veteran, who recorded two assists in Boston’s first four games of the 2023-24 season, attempted to take part in the team’s morning skates on both Sunday in Anaheim and Tuesday in Chicago before making his way off the ice. Montgomery acknowledged earlier this week that Lucic likely needed more testing, with the physical winger not spotted on the ice Thursday morning.

Lauko managed to avoid disaster during Boston’s win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday. While Lauko was trying to get back on his skates after falling over during a battle along the boards in the third period, Chicago forward Jason Dickinson’s skate sliced him close to his left eye — immediately drawing blood.

Oh no, Jakub Lauko just took a skate to the eye area and he darted straight to the bench. Scary situation. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0EMgGBUPwD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

Despite the proximity to his eye, Montgomery noted postgame that Lauko’s eyesight was not impacted and he only needed stitches to close up the wound.

But on Thursday, Montgomery added that Lauko suffered a “fracture” on the play and will be ruled out “at least a week.”

With both Lucic and Lauko on the mend, it’s to be expected that Patrick Brown will remain in the lineup on Boston’s checking unit alongside Johnny Beecher.

During Thursday’s morning skate, Danton Heinen skated with Beecher and Brown. But the forward has still not signed a contract with the Bruins as of Thursday afternoon and will need to put pen to paper on a contract if he wants to play on Thursday.

With Heinen still without a deal, Jesper Boqvist was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Thursday, according to the AHL transaction wire.

Here are the Bruins’ lines from Thursday’s morning skate, with Boqvist likely slotting in for Heinen on that fourth line.

Marchand-Zacha-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Poitras-Geekie

van Riemsdyk-Coyle-Frederic

Heinen-Beecher-Brown

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Shattenkirk

Ullmark

Swayman