Bruins coach Jim Montgomery offers condolences to Lewiston shooting victims

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery might hail from Montreal, but he has forged plenty of connections to Maine during his hockey career.

During his post-practice media availability on Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, the former University of Maine star opened his presser with a statement on the mass shootings that took place in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday.

“I want to start out by recognizing a horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday,” Montgomery said. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

“I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. And I know how great the culture is in that state. And I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”

The Bruins posted their own team statement on the mass shooting Thursday morning.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston,” the Bruins’ statement read on X. “Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

The Patriots and Revolution also released a statement courtesy of team owner Robert Kraft.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” Kraft wrote. “My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”