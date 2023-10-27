Bruins Watch: Bruins dress up as Barbie & Ken for annual Halloween visit to local hospitals "I’m really excited to make some kids happy.” The Boston Bruins dressed as Barbie and Ken during their visit to local hospitals on Sunday. Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman traded in his goalie gear for a pink Hot Wheels car on Friday, with the Bruins netminder and several of his teammates dressing up as Barbie and Ken as part of the team’s annual Halloween visit to local hospitals.

Swayman dressed up as “Hot Wheels Barbie”, while captain Brad Marchand went for the “Mermaid Barbie” look.

Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Hampus Lindholm, Patrick Brown, Linus Ullmark, Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher also took part in Friday’s event, with the Bruins visiting patients at both Massachusetts’ General Hospital Yawkey Center and Boston Children’s Hospital.

“We’re so fortunate to have the incredible medical attention and facilities in Boston, and you see these kids coming in here and the families, what they do and what they go through here,” Jeremy Swayman told Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. “We all know that they’re in the best hands and do whatever they can to get them back to healthy, normal lifestyles.

Advertisement:

“And whatever small piece that we can do to help make their day, give them a reason to keep fighting and have some sort of laughter and happiness in their life, is something that I think every one of us are going to jump at. So, this is one, again, one of my favorite events of the year and I’m really excited to make some kids happy.”

The Bruins have opted for several team-wide themes during their annual Halloween visits. Previous years have seen the Bruins dress up as Nintendo characters, Toy Story regulars, and the crew from Sesame Street.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party. pic.twitter.com/uJvwjdaLKV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2023