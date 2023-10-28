Bruins Bruins place Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve, recall Oskar Steen from Providence Lucic is eligible to return to play on Nov. 18 against the Montreal Canadiens. Lucic played four games for the Bruins this season before suffering an ankle injury. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Milan Lucic will have to wait a while longer before he nets his first goal in his second stint with the Bruins.

Boston placed Lucic on long-term injured reserve on Saturday and recalled Oskar Steen from the Providence Bruins. Lucic is on the mend with an ankle injury he suffered after being hit by a slap shot against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 21.

The 35-year-old left winger had recorded two assists through four games. He saw time on the Bruins’ fourth line before being sidelined by the injury.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Thursday that Lucic would miss “a couple weeks.” After being placed on LTIR, the veteran will be out for at least 10 NHL games and 24 days. That timeline would make him eligible to return on Nov. 18 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Lucic, who was originally drafted by Boston in 2006, seemed excited to be back at the TD Garden as a home player for the first time since 2015.

“It’s a special time in your life, those years that I spent here, so to be able to come back that is so special to me,” Lucic said following the Bruins’ Oct. 11 opening night victory, per BostonBruins.com’s Eric Russo. “It’s good to have emotion and show emotion.”

Montgomery had high praise for the Bruins’ free agent acquisition in September, noting Lucic’s professional experience of over 1,000 NHL games.

“The things that have stood out is he’s really relishing the leadership role and mentorship role, which has been great,” Montgomery said of Lucic last month. “His attitude has been fantastic.”