Bruins Watch: Bruins rookies Johnny Beecher, Mason Lohrei score 1st career goals in same period The Bruins’ youth movement has continued to pay dividends out on the ice. Mason Lohrei scored his first NHL goal in his third game with the Bruins on Monday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A little over two weeks after 19-year-old center Matthew Poitras buried his first two NHL goals in the same game, two more Bruins rookies recorded their first career tallies in the same period on Monday night against Dallas.

Boston built itself a 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a pair of milestone goals from Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei, with both skaters lighting the lamp less than four minutes apart at American Airlines Center.

Beecher, playing in his 12th NHL contest on Monday, opened the scoring for Boston at 10:21 in the opening frame.

After gathering the puck once it careened off the glass, the 22-year-old pivot cut hard toward the net and snapped an offering past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for his first goal.

Just a beauty of a first for Beech 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uHH7eXlrqp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2023

“I was kind of just looking to go low to high there,” Beecher said during NESN’s intermission report. “And then their winger was kind of cutting it off. So I figured just kind of try to attack the middle as best I could and then just try and snap one off quick before they got a stick on it. So it worked out. … That might have been one of the better goals I’ve ever scored.”

Not to be outdone, Lohrei joined Beecher on the scoresheet at 14:09 in the first period.

Danton Heinen jumpstarted the scoring sequence, hitting the rookie defenseman with a crisp feed after Lohrei skated off the offensive blue line and into the high slot. The shot-ready skater did not hesitate, uncorking a blistering wrist shot that beat Oettinger and doubled Boston’s lead.

There's LOTS to love about this, Lohrei. 💯 pic.twitter.com/FFKv7lcHBb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2023

Lohrei, called up to Boston last week amid a string of injuries and suspensions on the Bruins’ D corps, dominated in his NHL debut last Thursday against the Maple Leafs — recording an assist and logging 21:28 of ice time in Boston’s shootout win.

