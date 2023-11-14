Bruins Bruins to play the Kings in Quebec City during 2024 preseason The Bruins last played in Quebec City during the 2017 preseason against the Canadiens. The Bruins played the Habs in Quebec City back in 2017. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP

The Boston Bruins are heading up to Patrice Bergeron’s old digs for a preseason matchup next fall.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday afternoon that they will play the Los Angeles Kings in an exhibition game at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre on Oct. 3, 2024. The Kings will also take on the Florida Panthers in a preseason matchup in the same venue on Oct. 5, 2024.

Even though Quebec City lost the Nordiques following the 1994-95 NHL season, Quebec’s second-largest city has remained a hockey hotbed. The Videotron Centre was completed in 2015, holds over 18,000 fans, and already serves as the home barn for the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

While Quebec City waits in anticipation for the NHL to focus its expansion efforts up north, these preseason bouts will have to suffice.

The Bruins have plenty of history with Quebec City, especially after years of spirited battles in the Adams Division with the Nordiques. Even after the NHL sent the Nordiques to Colorado, the Bruins have made several trips back up to Quebec City for preseason meetings.

Boston took on the Montreal Canadiens at the Videotron Centre during the 2017 preseason, and also battled the Habs at the Colisée Pepsi — the Nordiques’ old barn — in 2009.

It would not come as much of a surprise if Bergeron makes a cameo appearance during Boston’s return to Quebec City. Bergeron, who grew up in the suburb of L’Ancienne-Lorette, has held a Pro-Am game at the Videotron Centre alongside former NHLer Simon Gagne for several years.

Following Bergeron’s retirement from the NHL in July, the future Hall of Famer received a standing ovation from his hometown crowd ahead of his latest Pro-Am showcase.

