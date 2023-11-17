Bruins Bruins reportedly place NHL veteran Patrick Brown on waivers Brown arrived in Boston this offseason after playing seven seasons for four other NHL teams. Patrick Brown did not record a point through six games with the Bruins. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Bruins reportedly placed veteran forward Patrick Brown on waivers Friday, putting an end to his short stint in Boston.

The 31 other NHL teams will get a chance to put a claim in for Brown. If he clears waivers, the Bruins could assign Brown to Providence — if both parties are willing to go that route.

Patrick Brown (BOS) and Dakota Mermis (MIN) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 17, 2023

Brown is in his eighth NHL season. He began his career with the Nashville Predators in 2014 and has spent plenty of time in the AHL between big league call-ups, including as recently as the 2020-21 season. So, a stay in Providence isn’t necessarily out of the question for Brown.

In six games for Boston, Brown averaged under 10 minutes of ice time. He failed to record a point and only registered four shots on goal through those six games. Brown also had a -1 plus/minus rating over that span.

Although Brown hasn’t been a high-volume point producer in the NHL, he does have upside in the face-off circle. Brown finished the 2021-22 season with a face-off percentage of 58.5 on 414 attempts in 44 games. Since 2015, he’s never finished an NHL season under 50 percent on face-offs, including with the Bruins — though he only took 13 draws this season.

NHL waivers last 24 hours, meaning that on Saturday, Boston will know if another team claimed Brown. If not, the Bruins could secure a spot for Brown in the AHL with the opportunity to call him back up this season.