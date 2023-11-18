Bruins Milan Lucic to take ‘indefinite leave’ from Bruins after alleged domestic incident "The organization takes these matters very seriously." Milan Lucic played in four games with the Bruins this season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bruins forward Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team following reports of an alleged domestic incident on Friday.

According to WCVB’s Duke Castiglione, Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning in Boston following a domestic incident.

The specifics of the incident are not immediately clear.

The Bruins released a statement on Saturday morning.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the statement read. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Lucic signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.5 million after incentives to return to the Boston Bruins this offseason. He spent his first eight NHL seasons in Boston, helping the Bruins win a Stanley Cup in 2011.

He appeared in Boston’s first four games of the 2023-24 season before landing on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. He has not played in a game since Oct. 21.

Lucic was eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Saturday against the Canadiens, but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery noted earlier this week that the 35-year-old winger was behind in his rehab and was not cleared to return.