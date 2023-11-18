Bruins Watch: Brad Marchand tallies 500th career assist Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens The milestone marker occurred while Boston was on a 5-on-3 power play. Brad Marchand is the eighth Bruin to reach 500 career assists. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brad Marchand reached an impressive milestone for the Bruins on Saturday night.

In the first period against the Montreal Canadiens, the Bruins earned a lengthy 5-on-3 power play. The top unit set up and cycled the puck creating chances before Marchand found Charlie McAvoy with a shooting window. McAvoy buried the scoring chance top shelf, giving Boston a 1-0 lead and giving Marchand career assist No. 500.

Charlie McAvoy wires one top shelf and Brad Marchand gets his 500th career assist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RUoqhqAa3d — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2023

Marchand is the eighth player to record 500 assists with the Bruins. He joins legends like Phil Esposito, Bobby Orr, and Ray Bourque — whose 1,111 assists in the black-and-yellow is the most in Boston history — along with his former teammates Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

The Bruins are off to a great start to the season thanks in part to Marchand’s on-ice and leadership efforts. The captain has 17 points already this season.

If Marchand keeps this pace, he may reach more milestones before the season ends. He’s 37 games away from 1,000 games played and 21 goals away from No. 400. Marchand is already sixth all-time in goals for the Bruins. He’ll crack the top five if he surpasses Bourque’s 395 goals for Boston.

Fittingly, Marchand earned the historic milestone with many Bruins legends in the house watching. Boston is holding the second of its “Era Nights,” this time honoring the “Big Bad Bruins” of the 1970s.