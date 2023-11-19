Bruins Bruins winger Milan Lucic due in court to face charge of assault and battery on family member Milan Lucic is due in court Monday or Tuesday. Winslow Townson/AP Photo





Bruins winger Milan Lucic is due in court on Monday or Tuesday to face a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Lucic, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court’s downtown division on the single misdemeanor charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

The Bruins announced Saturday that Lucic would be taking a leave of absence from the hockey team after what the team called an unspecified “incident” from the night before.

