Bruins Bruins’ Milan Lucic to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program Lucic, 35, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on an assault and battery charge. Milan Lucic appeared in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Bruins forward Milan Lucic will enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, the team confirmed to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

“The Boston Bruins have been in communication with the Lucic family, offering our support and assistance,” the Bruins said in a media release to Dupont. “The organization is supportive of Milan’s decision to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program. “

According to the Associated Press, the NHL and NHLPA first began the player assistance program in 1996, which helps players and their families when dealing with issues such as substance abuse, mental health issues, and other matters.

Lucic, 35, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for a charge of assault and battery on a family member. Lucic was released on personal recognizance and ordered to refrain from consuming alcohol and from abusing his wife.

Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly grabbed his wife by her hair and pulled her backward, according to a police report obtained by The Boston Globe.

According to the police report, officers responded to Lucic’s apartment in the North End around 1 a.m. on Saturday after Lucic’s wife called 911 and said that her husband had tried to choke her.

The incident began when Lucic returned home from a night out and could not locate his cell phone, per the report. He allegedly began to yell at his wife, believing that she had hidden his phone before he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards when she told him she didn’t have it.

Lucic’s wife met with law enforcement in the apartment building’s lobby and denied that Lucic tried to strangle her, although an officer reportedly noticed redness on her chest. She declined medical treatment after meeting with police.

Officers noted in the report that Lucic appeared intoxicated when he answered the door to his apartment.

“He stated to officers that nothing had happened and did not attempt to provide any explanation,” police wrote in the report.