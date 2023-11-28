Bruins NESN to debut first of four-part series on Wednesday celebrating the history of the Bruins The series will showcase the impact Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, and the Big, Bad Bruins had on hockey‘s regional popularity in the early 1970s. The episode premiering Wednesday is titled “A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection.” AP Photo/Charles Krupa

NESN will debut the first of a four-part series Wednesday celebrating the history of the Bruins’ as part of their centennial season.

The series, titled “A Century of Bruins Hockey,’’ features four distinct one-hour episodes. The first, airing at 8 p.m. and again immediately afterward at 9 p.m., focuses on the team’s special connection with Boston and New England.

It’s told chronologically, featuring a recurring timeline graphic, with an expected and enjoyable emphasis on the immense impact Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins had on the sport’s regional popularity in the early ‘70s. (Footage of fans waiting to buy Stanley Cup Final tickets is a particularly fun time capsule.)

The remaining episodes do not have specific premiere dates yet. The episode premiering Wednesday is titled “A Century of Bruins Hockey: Connection.” The next episode, featuring franchise cornerstones such as Milt Schmidt, Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and more, is slated to air in January 2024.

Advertisement:

Its characters episode – which will include Derek Sanderson, Terry O’Reilly, Brad Marchand and more – is scheduled for fall 2024, with the champions episode arriving in winter 2024.