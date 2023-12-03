Bruins Watch: Brad Marchand completes 3rd-period hat trick in 5:50 of play Marchand has now scored four goals in his last two games. Brad Marchand (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brad Marchand is officially on a heater.

After scoring the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday against the Maple Leafs, the Bruins captain recorded a natural hat trick in the third period of Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets — lifting Boston to a 3-1 win.

Marchand, who went scoreless over a five-game stretch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, has now scored four goals in his last two games.

After the Patriots were blanked in a 6-0 shutout against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, that same offensive ineptitude appeared to follow the Bruins to TD Garden.

Despite generating several Grade-A chances against Columbus goalie Spencer Martin, Boston trailed the Blue Jackets, 1-0, entering the second intermission.

But Marchand put the game on his stick over the final stanza of play — scoring all three of his goals in the span of 5:50.

Just 1:56 into the third period, Marchand received a slick no-look pass from Danton Heinen and beat Martin with a change-up shot for the equalizing goal.

Marchand struck again at 5:37 in the third after Columbus forward Dmitri Voronkov was sent to the sin bin for a trip against Pavel Zacha. After taking a feed from Charlie McAvoy in the high slot, Marchand fired home a sharp wrister that sailed just over Martin’s glove to give Boston a lead it would not relinquish.

The Captain is buzzin' ©️ pic.twitter.com/tJCQnCEokQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 4, 2023

Another Bruins power play allowed Marchand to complete the hat trick just 2:09 later, with another rocket of a wrister leading to a deluge of hats pouring onto the Garden ice.

Sunday marks the sixth hat trick of Marchand’s career, with the veteran winger now up to 11 goals and 23 points in 23 games this season.

As is tradition with the Bruins, Marchand selected one of the hats to bring home as a souvenir — with the 35-year-old forward opting for a festive Santa hat for the occasion.