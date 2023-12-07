Bruins Why Tuukka Rask practiced with the Bruins on Thursday morning "Tuukka was good out there, wasn’t he? He hasn’t worked out in two years, he said.” Tuukka Rask last played for the Bruins in January 2022. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Don’t call it a comeback?

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins received a blast from the past during their morning skate, with longtime netminder Tuukka Rask taking part in practice alongside Linus Ullmark.

“Get those social channels fired up,” Rask said on his way out to the ice at Boston’s practice facility.

But don’t expect Boston’s all-time winningest goalie to make an appearance on the TD Garden ice in an emergency backup role.

According to Jim Montgomery, Rask stepped in for Thursday’s practice after Jeremy Swayman was kept away from the team due to illness.

With Swayman on the mend, the Bruins recalled Providence goalie Brandon Bussi on an emergency basis, with the 25-year-old netminder expected to back up Ullmark on Thursday night.

“Unfortunately, Sway is ill and we’re going to keep him away from the team,” Montgomery told reporters on Thursday. “So we will call up a goalie to back up tonight. But unfortunately, it’s not going to be Tuukka. Tuukka was good out there, wasn’t he? He hasn’t worked out in two years, he said.”

Rask, 36, lasted played for the Bruins in January 2022, ultimately opting to retire the following month following lingering hip issues. Rask seemed no worse for wear on Thursday in his usual goalie garb, donning a new mask featuring his signature bear teeth and the colors of his native Finland.

Rask, who now serves as a team ambassador for the Bruins, has taken part in Bruins alumni games and other on-ice activities since hanging up his skates. Another Bruins legend in Patrice Bergeron took part in his first team alumni event on Dec. 2 at Warrior Ice Arena.

“Maybe we’ll keep trying to get in his ear about coming back,” Brad Marchand joked last Sunday about his latest chats with Bergeron.