Jim Montgomery calls Charlie McAvoy ‘day-to-day’ with upper body injury

"We're hopeful for [McAvoy to return] tomorrow," Montgomery said Friday.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery provided an injury update on Charlie McAvoy, describing him as ‘day-to-day’ in a press conference Friday. The alternate captain exited Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period.

Montgomery also specified the injury is upper body related, not a head injury as some initially feared. A head injury — like a concussion — would likely keep McAvoy out for longer.

“We’re hopeful for [McAvoy to return] tomorrow,” Montgomery said. “I do want to rule out, it’s nothing with the head.”

McAvoy’s injury occurred when he got caught up high by an elbow while vying for a loose puck on Thursday. He did not return to the game.

The reverse hit elbow from JJ Peterka on Charlie McAvoy that knocked him out of last nights game with an upper body injury. At the very least should have been a penalty on the ice pic.twitter.com/C28GBanZ4J — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 8, 2023

If McAvoy isn’t available on Saturday against the Coyotes, Boston will have a depleted backend for the matinee. The Bruins placed fellow blue liner Derek Forbort on long term injury reserve on Thursday.

McAvoy has been a crucial piece to Boston’s lineup this season. He’s the only Bruins defender with more than one goal, and his 17 points are fifth on the entire team. The next closest blue liner to McAvoy is Hampus Lindholm with seven points.

Montgomery mentioned Lindholm as a defender that’ll have ‘a lot’ on his shoulders if McAvoy is out of the lineup, as he did during McAvoy’s suspension.

“[Lindholm] has always shown the ability to step his game up when we fall down,” Montgomery said. “I think everybody relishes that. That’s why they’re NHL players, they want more minutes. Whether its [Matt Grzelcyk] or [Kevin] Shattenkirk, they all want to play more.”

The Bruins host the Coyotes at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday at the TD Garden.