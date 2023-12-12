Bruins Here are 15 stats and trends that explain the Bruins’ start to the season The play of both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have helped Boston open the year with an 18-5-3 record. David Pastrnak has been Boston's top offensive conduit so far this season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Bruins are already well past the first-quarter mark of the 2023-24 NHL season — with Boston pacing the Atlantic Division with an 18-5-3 record.

Here are 15 stats and trends that help explain the Bruins’ strong start, and map out a few flaws that must be corrected in the months ahead:

1. The main reason why Boston still sits atop the Atlantic lies in the play of its two goalies in Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Among the 52 NHL goalies with at least 500 minutes of ice time this season, Swayman (.858) and Ullmark (.850) rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in save percentage on high-danger shots. Per MoneyPuck, Swayman and Ullmark have posted a combined 14.3 goals saved above average already this year.

2. Boston ranks third in the NHL at 2.50 goals allowed per game, but the structure in front of Swayman/Ullmark has left a bit to be desired. Per Natural Stat Trick, Boston has been pedestrian when it comes to negating quality chances in its own zone — ranking 15th in the league in 5v5 high-danger scoring chances against per 60 minutes of play (11.11).

3. David Pastrnak has splintered plenty of defenses over the years thanks to his blistering one-timer on the power play. But Boston’s star winger had diversified his offensive arsenal this year. Of his 16 goals this season, 14 have been credited as wrist shots. Pastrnak’s emphasis on playmaking has also yielded impressive returns, with the forward on pace for a career-high 73 assists and 123 points this season.

David Pastrnak fires home his 11th goal of the season.



Sweet feed from Pavel Zacha.



2-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/48P9c4xT51 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 15, 2023

4. As noted by Kevin Paul Dupont earlier this week, the Bruins haven’t doled out plenty of punishment this season. Trent Frederic leads the Bruins with just 48 hits — with 54 other NHLers ahead of him in that category. Boston’s top hitter on the blue line? Brandon Carlo … with 29 smacks over 26 games.

5. A quick glimpse at Boston’s zone time at even strength shows a team settling for far too many one-and-done surges in the offensive zone. As noted by the NHL EDGE player and puck-tracking data, the Bruins have spent just 40.7% of their even-strength reps in the offensive zone, ranking below the 50th percentile of all NHL teams.

Courtesy: NHL EDGE Tracking Data

Boston doesn’t need to routinely drop the gloves and pummel teams into submission. But the Bruins have not adhered to an effective, forechecking game that can both wear opponents down and extend their own shifts in the attacking zone.

Teams like the Panthers and Hurricanes have forged promising playoff runs lately by pinning teams in their own end and forcing miscues under duress thanks to suffocating forechecking pressure. Might be time for Boston to take a page out of that book.

6. Jim Montgomery has emphasized quality over quantity with Boston’s shot selection since taking over. Boston ranks 11th in 5v5 goals (56) this season, but it’s not for a lack of trying.

The Bruins are in the 82nd percentile with 243 shots on goal from high-danger areas. A shot-first mentality from Boston’s D corps is needed to help capitalize on instances where Bruins skaters are crowding the opposing crease.

Courtesy: NHL EDGE Tracking Data

7. A 6v5 tally from Florida’s Brandon Montour set the stage for Boston’s stunning first-round collapse last April. Those last-minute woes have carried over into this year for Boston. In 34:41 of ice time against an empty net this season, the Bruins have relinquished seven goals — tops in the league.

Auston Matthews ties the game with under 5 seconds to go in regulation! #LeafsForeverpic.twitter.com/wb2yyqNGYJ — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 3, 2023

8. Boston’s power-play unit has been solid in 2023 (22.9%, 11th overall). But the Bruins’ penalty kill has snuffed out scoring chances at an elite level, ranking first in the league with an 89.9% kill rate. Boston has only spent 55.3% of its time on the PK in the defensive zone — which ranks in the 93rd percentile in the NHL.

Courtesy: NHL EDGE Tracking Data

Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort have been defensive anchors on that unit, but they’ve been just as good at 5v5 play. Boston has outscored teams, 34-15, in that duo’s combined 695 minutes of 5v5 ice time.

9. For all of the woes surrounding the state of Boston’s pivot pipeline following the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins’ reworked top-six duo of Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha have largely held their own.

Coyle is on pace for a career-high 66 points over 82 games this season, while Zacha is projected to finish the year with a career-high 60 points.

10. Mason Lohrei is one of several Bruins rookies who has showcased plenty of potential this year. But it’s fairly evident that Lohrei still has some work to do in the D-zone. During Lohrei’s 12 games with the Bruins this season, the team has given up 22 5v5 goals. Lohrei has been out on the ice for 13 of those 5v5 tallies.

11. It’s to be expected for a youngster like Lohrei to have some growing pains in the D-zone. What has been a surprise is the lackluster returns from a top D pairing in Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk.

In their 144:42 of 5v5 ice time together, the Bruins have been outscored, 5-3. From 2020-23, the Bruins outscored teams, 86-32, in that BU Terrier tandem’s 1,362:17 of 5v5 reps.

12. With centers like Bergeron, Krejci, and Tomas Nosek in place last season, Boston ranked second in the NHL in faceoff win percentage (54.5%).

This year has been more of a struggle, with the Bruins 13th overall in a 51.0 faceoff win percentage. Johnny Beecher (55.0%) and Coyle (53.7%) have been bright spots, while Matt Poitras’ play in that area (43.7%) remains a work in progress.

13. Be it injuries or the sizable overhaul on Boston’s forward corps, Montgomery has largely put his lines in a blender this season. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Bruins have rolled out 14 different forward lines that have logged at least 20 minutes of 5v5 ice time together this season.

The strongest returns have been found on a line featuring James van Riemsdyk, Coyle and Trent Frederic — with Boston outscoring teams, 7-2, in their 122:07 of 5v5 reps together.

Exactly the type of goal you want to see from a line of:



Charlie Coyle (6-foot-3, 218 pounds)

James van Riemsdyk (6-foot-3, 208 pounds)

Trent Frederic (6-foot-3, 220 pounds)



2-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/aWFHunzxVB — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 20, 2023

14. Jake DeBrusk’s development as a steady two-way player has kept him in Montgomery’s regular rotation — with the 27-year-old winger fifth among Bruins forwards in ice time per game (17:02).

But the streaky forward’s value will wane unless he starts finding twine. DeBrusk is currently on pace for just 13 goals this season — a major dip from his 27 goals in just 64 games last year. Rough timing for a player set to hit free agency.

15. Boston’s dearth of cap space this past summer forced them to get creative. So far, bargain-bin signings like van Riemsdyk (16 points) and Danton Heinen (nine points) have been home runs.

Among standard NHL contracts, CapFriendly has van Riemsdyk’s contract as the sixth-best value deal as far as cost per point ($62,500). Heinen, meanwhile, has more 5v5 points than Tyler Bertuzzi (seven) — on a deal $4.725 million cheaper than the Leafs forward’s current cap hit in Toronto.

Before facing off against the Bruins on Thursday, Tyler Bertuzzi said he knew what to do if Brad Marchand tried to get him off his game.



While the Leafs bench was getting into it with Marchand, Bertuzzi laughed it off 😅



(h/t @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/4fdUWVQBPl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2023

