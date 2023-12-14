Bruins Bruins place Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha on injured reserve The injury bug continues to sting the Boston Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has not played since last Thursday against the Sabres. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

The injury bug continues to sting the Boston Bruins.

On Thursday, the team announced that both Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha have been placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, Boston recalled veteran forward Patrick Brown and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon from Providence. Wotherspoon’s recall is on an emergency basis.

When a player is put on injured reserve, they’re ruled out for a minimum of seven days. Considering that McAvoy’s IR assignment is retroactive, he’s already missed the allotted seven days.

It remains to be seen if McAvoy will be cleared in time for Friday’s road game against the Islanders — although his IR designation doesn’t exactly bode well for a return at UBS Arena.

Due to Zacha’s placement on IR, the top-six center will be ruled out through at least Saturday. He will be eligible to return on Tuesday night in Boston’s home game against the Minnesota Wild.

McAvoy went down with an upper-body injury on Dec. 7 against the Sabres — with Boston’s top defenseman getting caught up high by Buffalo forward JJ Peterka. The day after that 3-1 loss to Buffalo, Jim Montgomery noted that McAvoy did not suffer a concussion on the hit from Peterka.

Zacha only played in the first period of Boston’s matinee matchup against the Coyotes last Saturday before also getting ruled out with an upper-body issue.

Brown has played in eight total games with Boston this season, recording an assist. Brown is expected to serve as bottom-six depth, with Morgan Geekie likely sticking in Zacha’s top as a top-six pivot. Geekie has scored a goal and added a primary assist in his two games on Boston’s top line.

Wotherspoon has played in three games with Boston this season, recording an assist and averaging 13:51 of ice time. With McAvoy on the mend, Boston has turned to Mason Lohrei and Ian Mitchell for regular minutes on the blue line.

Boston is already without another starter on defense, with the Bruins placing defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve on Dec. 7 due to a nagging lower-body ailment. Forbort will not be eligible to return until Dec. 31 against the Red Wings.

