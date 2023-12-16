David Pastrnak given game misconduct, ejected vs. Rangers for hit on Ryan Lindgren

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
David Pastrnak’s night ended early on Saturday.
The Bruins’ star winger was given the hook in the second period of Boston’s Original Six showdown with the Rangers at TD Garden, with Pastrnak assessed both a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for a hit on New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren.
With under two minutes to go in the middle frame, Pastrnak squared up Lindgren while the Rangers’ blueliner was retrieving a puck behind New York’s net. Pastrnak’s elbow hit Lindgren near his numbers, with the Rangers skater smashing face-first into the glass.
Lindgren dropped to the ice, bleeding, while a scrum broke out around Pastrnak. After being ushered to the sin bin to serve his five-minute major, the referees reviewed the hit and assessed a game misconduct — putting an end to Pastrnak’s game.
Here’s a look at the hit below:
Pastrnak finished with 13:37 of ice time before getting the boot, with the right wing landing five shots on net against Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin. Boston eventually fell to the Rangers, 2-1, in overtime.
Postgame, Jim Montgomery said that he was “surprised” by Pastrnak’s ejection, adding that he thought it should have been a minor penalty.
“I don’t think he hits him anywhere near his numbers,” Montgomery said of the hit. “I think he hits him on the front of his shoulder and then, unfortunately, I don’t know who it was but he got hurt. So if there’s blood, it affects the call.
“But if I compare that hit to hits I’ve seen — like when Marchand got hit, blasted from behind headfirst into boards? I think that’s more of a five-minute major for me. I guess I’m glad I’m not a ref. I wouldn’t like to make those calls.”
Montgomery was referencing Sharks forward Givani Smith knocking Marchand into the boards during Boston’s 3-0 win over San Jose back on Nov. 30. Smith was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play.
This marks Pastrnak’s first career game misconduct. However, the potent goal-scorer has been disciplined by the NHL Department of Player Safety before.
He was suspended for two games back in October 2016 for delivering an illegal check to the head of Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi.
