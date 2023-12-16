Bruins Bruins honor ‘Lunch Pail AC’ with latest Centennial Era Night Ray Bourque accompanied fellow beloved Bruin Normand Leveille for the ceremonial puck drop. Ray Bourque and Normand Leveille led the ceremonial puck drop of the Bruins' latest Centennial Eras Night. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins held night three of their Centennial Era celebration on Saturday, honoring the ‘Lunch Pail AC’ prior to their matchup with the New York Rangers.

Fittingly, many of the honored players started the evening in the penalty box.

Boston’s ‘Lunch Pail Athletic Club’ was known for being tough, hard workers — and for spending a lot of minutes in the penalty box. Four of the eight Bruins honored are among Boston’s top five career penalty minute earners.

The toughest crew of 'em all 👊 pic.twitter.com/rbT7yB2Qgd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2023

Leading the charge for the ceremonial puck drop were two important former Bruins. One of the best defenders in his era, and a beloved Boston athlete, Ray Bourque returned to Boston and assisted fellow former Bruin Normand Leveille with the puck drop.

Leveille’s hockey career was cut short after a congenital malformation in his head was discovered bleeding out, which required immediate and lengthy brain surgery. Doctors saved his life, but immediately knew he wouldn’t be able to play hockey again.

“He was going to be a special one, his first year was an amazing year. Such an explosive, dynamic player, and you could only see what he had the potential of becoming,” Bourque said during NESN’s broadcast of the game. “We should all appreciate what we have because, how it could be taken away from you in a second, when you see things like that, it’s a shame.”

Still, Leveille has been intertwined with the Bruins. Before the Boston Garden closed its doors, Leveille’s former teammates helped him take one final lap around the rink. On Saturday, he rose from his wheelchair to deliver the puck drop in a heartwarming moment.

Not a dry eye in the house as Normand Léveillé stands to deliver tonight's ceremonial puck drop with the help of his teammates. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/iSv6HqDjxA — NESN (@NESN) December 17, 2023

Stan Jonathan, John Wensink, Keith Crowder, and Mike Millbury all came out onto the ice from the box. They were joined shortly after by Terry O’Reilly and Rick Middleton, whose numbers both hang in the TD Garden rafters.

Earlier in the day, Boston coach Jim Montgomery got a chance to characterize that era of Bruins hockey.

“Physical, relentless … [playing with] desperation was part of their DNA every night,” Montgomery said. “It’s why I think Bruins fans love them.”

As usual, Linus Ullmark had a custom goalie mask on hand to honor the ‘Lunch Pail AC’ era, even though Jeremy Swayman got the start in net.

Another Era Night, another Ully mask 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sOrOHtKKAC — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 16, 2023

The Bruins’ next Centennial Era Night, entitled “new blood, new beginnings” will take place on Jan. 20, 2024.