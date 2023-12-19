Watch: Bruins’ Jakub Lauko nearly pulls off lacrosse goal against Wild

Newsletter Signup
Bruins winger Jakub Lauko nearly tallied his first goal of the 2023 season in impressive fashion.
During Boston’s home game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, the fourth-line forward came within inches of reeling off a gravity-defying lacrosse goal.
With 5:33 left in the opening period, Lauko took a feed from Brandon Carlo while driving toward Minnesota’s net. Gathering the biscuit behind the red line, Lauko put the puck on his stick blade, cradled it, and whipped it around the right post and toward Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
Despite Lauko’s efforts, the puck sailed right in front of Fleury and across the crease.
You can watch Lauko’s attempt below.
Despite the speed and skill present in today’s NHL, actually pulling off such a tally in a game setting is a rare feat. Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov netted the first one in an NHL game on Oct. 29, 2019. The last player to score in such a fashion was Columbus’ Kent Johnson on March 24, 2023.
It was an eventful first period for Lauko, who also dropped the gloves with Minnesota’s Connor Dewar earlier in the frame. Lauko landed several right hooks against the Wild forward, drawing cheers from the TD Garden crowd.
