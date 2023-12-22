Bruins Nino Niederreiter scores twice to lift Winnipeg Jets to 5-1 win over Bruins Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots for the Bruins. Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk, Vladislav Namestnikov (7), Nino Niederreiter (62) and Cole Perfetti (91) celebrate Niederreiter's goal in the second period. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Friday night.

MORE BRUINS Watch: Matt Poitras nets first goal in World Juniors off feed from Conor Geekie

Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a goal and one assist, while Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also scored goals. Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists for the Jets, who have points in five consecutive games and are 8-1-1 in their past 10 outings.

They also stretched a franchise record by holding opponents to three or fewer goals in 22 consecutive games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to help Winnipeg finish a four-game homestand 3-0-1.

Advertisement:

Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo spoiled Hellebuyck’s shutout bid with 5:38 remaining in the third period. The Jets failed to clear the puck and Carlo’s shot on net went in off a Winnipeg player.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots for the Bruins, who fell to 1-1-3 in their past five games. Boston had won six straight meetings with Winnipeg before Friday’s loss.

Morrissey put the Jets on top with a goal with 7.8 seconds remaining in the first period, putting home the rebound of Vilardi’s shot.

Vilardi made it 2-0 when he banged the puck in from the side of the net at 11:17 of the second period. Niederreiter made it 3-0 with a power-play goal from the side of the net with 2:29 remaining in the period.

He scored his second power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining in the third period.

UP NEXT

Jets: Travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Bruins: Play the second of a back-to-back set Saturday in Minnesota.