Bruins Watch: Matt Poitras nets first goal in World Juniors off feed from Conor Geekie Poitras had his first NHL goal assisted by Conor's older brother, Morgan Geekie. Matt Poitras went from one Geekie brother to another when suiting up for Team Canada in the World Juniors. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Matt Poitras accomplished two dreams in 2023: making his NHL debut and playing for Team Canada in the World Juniors.

Ironically, a Geekie brother had a hand in both bucket list items.

On Friday, in a pre-competition WJC game between Canada and Switzerland, Poitras scored his first goal in a Team Canada sweater. It came by way of Conor Geekie, the younger brother of current Bruin Morgan Geekie.

Matt Poitras on the board for Team Canada from Conor Geekie pic.twitter.com/dLUY8fNyzi — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 22, 2023

Poitras is pretty comfortable playing with a Geekie brother. He’s spent quite a bit of time on a line with Morgan Geekie in the NHL. In fact, Poitras’s first goal in a Bruins sweater was assisted by Morgan.

Another big moment for the young and budding star, and another Geekie brother helping him get there.

Though Poitras has been a staple of the bottom six for Boston this season, he was excited for the opportunity to take a break from NHL action and represent his country in the World Juniors.

“As a Canadian you grow up and its kind of the dream to play in the World Juniors,” Poitras told reporters earlier in the week. “It’s the last chance, can’t go back and play next year … it’s a good opportunity to go over there and play.”

Poitras will be back in the Black and Gold once he finishes up play for Team Canada early next year. The WJC bronze and gold medal games take place on Jan. 5, 2024.