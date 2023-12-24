Bruins 4 holiday gifts the Bruins could use amid their 4-game skid Let's look at a few items that should be on the Bruins' wish list. Defenseman Ian Mitchell (right) and the Bruins were second best to the puck during most of Saturday's game against Connor Dewar (26) and the Wild.

Over the last two weeks, the Boston Bruins have turned ’tis the season into Festivus for many New Englanders.

Whatever good mojo they developed from another torrid run in October evaporated over the course of two months. The Bruins appeared bound to exceed expectations in their first year without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci following an 8-0-1 start, only to limp into the NHL holiday break with their first four-game losing streak since dropping the last four games of their 2020 second-round bubble series in Toronto against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Between the unforced turnovers, ill-timed penalties, relaxed defensive coverage and declining offensive production, the Bruins provided plenty of grievances for their loyal fanbase. Still, they’ll likely remain on Santa’s nice list for now, even with the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs each sitting within four points of the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

With that in mind, let’s look at a few gifts the Bruins could use for their holiday wish list.

A closers’ mentality to address their third-period and overtime issues

“Closing Time,” the one-hit wonder from Semisonic, essentially paid tribute to every “last call” at a local watering hole. But the lyrics provide leeway to multiple interpretations of everyday life.

Either way, the Bruins may need to blast this ’90s-hit single whenever they hold a lead in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Bruins relinquished four leads this season within under 20 seconds left in regulation. Their 3-on-3 overtime results haven’t fared much better, sporting a mark of 2-5 through their first 32 games. All their losses came after relinquishing a lead during the final frame.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have performed admirably under duress. The support system in front of Boston’s last line of defense, however, needs to tighten up, especially during crunch time.

Stay hot, Vincent Trocheck 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f9YJ2qySIX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2023

Yet, the Bruins could also use some insurance in pivotal moments. This development leads us to the next gift.

An improved work ethic to help with secondary scoring

David Pastrnak (20) and Brad Marchand (13) notched 32 of the team’s 100 goals through 32 games. Charlie Coyle is the only other Bruin (10) with double-digit tallies. Together, the three produced 43 percent of Boston’s goals.

The forwards became used to Jim Montgomery’s frequent in-game changes. Aside from keeping the fourth line mostly the same when healthy, the second-year Boston bench boss hardly kept his other three lines intact for extended stretches this season.

Perhaps Montgomery’s attempt at lineup balance during Saturday’s tilt in Minnesota will provide stability in the long run. But the Bruins can’t solely rely on Pastrnak, Marchand, Coyle and Pavel Zacha for their offensive production.

While his effort hasn’t dropped off, Jake DeBrusk’s recent 10-game goal drought remains a cause of concern. The Bruins received some decent runs out of Trent Frederic, Danton Heinen, James van Riemsdyk and, recently, Morgan Geekie this season. Collectively, the depth scoring hit a significant lag compared to their production from Boston’s record-breaking regular season.

Between the multiple defensive breakdowns and their struggles in gaining possession of the puck during one-on-one battles, the Bruins hardly generated secondary looks during their two-game trip to end their pre-holiday slate. Their struggles in the net front on both ends of the ice in Winnipeg and Minnesota resulted in a pair of uninspiring outings.

A few days of rest and recovery may help the Bruins regain their forechecking identity. But, the recent scoring issues may prompt GM Don Sweeney to look at his pipeline to assist in the interim.

A call-up from Providence to try and spark the big club

The Bruins received some injection of youth within their bottom six. Johnny Beecher solidified his spot in the middle of the fourth line, while Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei showcased flashes of potential over the first few months of their respective pro hockey careers.

Despite the early-season developments, the Bruins sit in the bottom of the league’s prospect rankings. The low placements were more of a byproduct of trying to assemble a championship-caliber squad in the final years with Bergeron and Krejci.

The Bruins may have few options out of their prospect pool to help immediately. But amid his torrid run over the last two weeks, Georgii Merkulov positioned himself at the top of the list of potential promotions.

Merkulov notched 14 goals on seven goals and seven assists over his last eight games. Whether he’s crashing the net or finding space in the slot for one-timers, the 5-foot-11 winger showcased his scoring touch through multiple means over that stretch.

Absolute monster shift by Georgii Merkulov. 7 goals in his last 7. I would not be shocked if he is up with the big club after the break. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FiIObEnMSo — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) December 23, 2023

Of course, Merkulov will face stiffer and more structured competition whenever he receives his first call-up. But his consistent scoring production in Providence warrants a promotion sooner rather than later.

A trade chip to address their center and defensive depth

With plenty of areas to address, the Bruins have a little more than $2 million in current trade deadline cap space, according to Cap Friendly. Specifically, the Bruins could use a top-six forward and an upgrade or two on the back end.

Calgary’s Elias Lindholm sits atop the list of early trade deadline candidates. Lindholm’s two-way skillset remains intriguing as a potential short and long-term option to help address Bergeron’s massive void.

The Bruins had been linked to Noah Hanifin, one of Lindholm’s teammates, dating back to the 2015 draft. The two-way blue-liner, who has 17 points in 33 games played, could provide needed assistance with coverage in front of the net and a needed offensive element on the back end.

Compared to his other peers, Sweeney has fewer assets to dangle in potential deals. The Bruins don’t have a first-round pick until 2025 or a second-round selection until 2026. Their prospects outside of Merkulov or Fabian Lysell aren’t needle movers either.

DeBrusk may not yield as much of a return if he were on the block. Ullmark or Swayman would. But the Bruins would be wise to keep their dynamic duo in the net through at least the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Unlike his previous two seasons, Sweeney doesn’t have as many avenues for upgrades. The ninth-year general manager may need to wait until the salary cap increases in the off-season for the necessary upgrades, with Lindholm, Hanifin, Steven Stamkos, and William Nylander among the notable names who could hit the open market on July 1.