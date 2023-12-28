Bruins Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, Jakub Lauko needed to be rescued from an elevator on Christmas Night “I’m taking the stairs in 2024." Jeremy Swayman was no worse for wear in Boston's win over Buffalo on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

It was far from a silent night for Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and forward Jakub Lauko on Christmas.

While most of their Bruins teammates spent Monday night sorting through their gifts and relaxing with their families, both Swayman and Lauko found themselves trapped in an elevator.

While visiting teammate Kevin Shattenkirk’s apartment building for a holiday meet-up, Swayman and Lauko quickly found themselves stuck on an antiquated lift.

Both Swayman and Lauko documented the ordeal on Instagram Monday night, with the duo stuck in limbo while waiting for help. Ultimately, both Bruins needed help from the local fire department to set them loose.

“It was rounding 30 minutes at one point,” Swayman told Boston.com on Thursday. “We heard the sirens, so we knew our boys were coming. So that was a pretty classic event.”

Swayman and Lauko’s exit from their temporary confinement ended up being a dramatic process, especially after the firefighters on site couldn’t find an easy way to open the jammed doors.

“The firefighters came and they were trying to troubleshoot it a little bit,” Swayman said. “But at the end of it, they just took a saw. We had sparks coming through the door. We watched the door kind of get pried open. So we’re lucky to have those guys — shout out to those boys. Thanks for everything and Merry Christmas.”

Lauko offered up his own update on Tuesday morning with a post on X. “We’re fine,” Lauko wrote. “Sway was crying a little but I did give him a goalie hug.”

The Bruins have unfortunately developed a pretty poor track record when it comes to seamless treks up and down elevators.

In April 2022, defenseman Derek Forbort was nearly late to Boston’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after getting stuck in the elevator in his apartment building.

“He had a little bit of a scare,” then-Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said of Forbort’s delayed arrival. “(Forbort), if you know him, is kind of laid-back. So I can’t imagine he was all that rattled, other than he might have to pay a fine for being late to the game. But anyway, interesting day for him.”

Thankfully, Swayman and Lauko were no worse for wear despite their late-night ordeal on Christmas.

“I’m taking the stairs in 2024,” Swayman said with a smile.