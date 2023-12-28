Bruins Could Bruins look to red-hot prospect Georgii Merkulov for mid-season scoring spark? Merkulov ranks fourth in the AHL with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in just 31 games. Georgii Merkulov has been on a tear in Providence over the last month. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Bruins’ road victory over the Sabres on Wednesday night stood as an outlier, of sorts.

Yes, another stout showing in net from Jeremy Swayman (25 saves on 26 shots) and sterling special-teams play (6-for-6 on the penalty kill, three power-play goals) helped Boston snap its four-game losing skid.

But the Bruins’ 4-1 victory at KeyBank Center stood as the first time in a long time that Boston avoided a white-knuckle third period — with a long-awaited offensive surge generating the necessary breathing room for Jim Montgomery’s club.

Wednesday marked just the 12th time this season that the Bruins have scored over three goals in a game. Of their 33 games this season, over 42 percent have been decided by a single goal.

Advertisement:

A tandem of Swayman and Linus Ullmark will be able to keep this team in the fight on most nights. But Boston desperately needs more scoring punch up front if it wants to alleviate some of the pressure that routinely falls on their netminder’s shoulders.

And while most of the discourse surrounding Boston’s lack of tangible offense either revolves around in-house remedies like a Jake DeBrusk heater or a midseason trade, the Bruins might be best served looking down on the farm for a much-needed spark.

Because with each passing week in the AHL ranks, Providence forward Georgii Merkulov is making a compelling case for that coveted first summons up I-95.

Signed by Boston to an entry-level contract in 2022 following his freshman season at Ohio State, the 23-year-old Merkulov has continued to build his game in the pro ranks since landing in Providence.

The Russian-born forward’s value is tied to his creativity in the offensive zone. Armed with a pro-ready shot and plenty of poise around high-danger ice, Merkulov has stuffed the stat sheet in his second full season with the P-Bruins.

Merkulov is currently fourth in the AHL in scoring this season with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in just 31 games. He’s been on a tear since right before Thanksgiving — racking up 20 points in his last 14 games.

Merkulov with a hell of a shift, wins the draw and snipes it home. 1-0 P-Bruins #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/3YF3robeCF — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) December 28, 2023

Merkulov’s scorching play has been put on Montgomery’s radar, with Boston’s bench boss getting weekly updates from Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel about the growth of every player on the Baby-B’s roster.

Advertisement:

Granted, Merkulov’s offensive capabilities have rarely been questioned. In his first season against AHL competition, he tallied 24 goals and 55 points in 67 games.



The primary roadblock toward a spot on an NHL roster has revolved around Merkulov’s defensive game, as well as his ability to stay the course when his linear path to Boston has inevitably hit a snag.

“His ability to buy in was something that we were questioning at first and I think everybody had those questions,” Mougenel said of Merkulov earlier this fall. “They obviously see the skill and the ability, but is he willing to do it? For us, we were extremely pleased with his willingness. … Playing in the D zone is something we preach.”

So far this season, Merkulov’s commitment to a 200-foot game has drawn praise from Mougenel and Boston’s top brass. And those gains made in the defensive zone have paid dividends down the other end of the frozen sheet.

“The most promising things we’re hearing is how quickly he’s closing in the D zone, and how his 200-foot game has really upticked,” Montgomery said of Merkulov’s development. “And it’s not surprising that you hear about someone’s 200-foot game getting better and he’s second in the league in scoring. Like, yesterday, we had seven odd-man rushes and five of them came from good defense. Good defense leads to offense.”

The entry, effort, passes, shots and goal to top it all off— Georgii Merkulov, No. 10 in black, simply does it all here. There’s not many guys in the AHL doing this on a night in, night out basis and Merkulov is one of them. Just not much left for him in Providence. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/MAYNvzeLj3 — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) December 23, 2023

With Matt Poitras likely out of the picture for at least another week while representing Canada at 2023 World Juniors, Merkulov could warrant a short stint up with Boston to try and inject some scoring into the middle-six grouping.

Advertisement:

Based on his latest gains, Merkulov might have little left to prove against AHL opponents.

“I think it’s just when opportunity creates itself,” Montgomery said of the timeline to call up players. “Sometimes it’s injury, sometimes it’s your play, — you’re just playing well and the team’s not doing well. It’s always different circumstances as to when guys get the opportunity to get called up.”

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up