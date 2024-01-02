Bruins Hilary Knight announced as PWHL Boston captain, with some help from Patrice Bergeron Hilary Knight is the career-scoring leader at the Women’s World Championships (101 points). Hilary Knight will be the first captain in PWHL Boston history. (Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe)

PWHL Boston has its new captain.

With the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s (PWHL) Boston squad set to open its inaugural season on Wednesday evening at Lowell’s Tsongas Center, forward Hilary Knight has been named captain of a roster loaded with some of the top talent across women’s hockey.

PWHL Boston GM Danielle Marmer enlisted some help from another former hockey captain as part of Tuesday’s announcement, with former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron handing Knight her new hockey sweater with the “C” stitched in place.

“It’s a historical moment. We always need leaders… As a former captain myself in Boston, you’re representing your teammates, you’re representing a community, you’re representing your fan base,” Bergeron said. “But also, you’re a role model for the younger generation, the young girls that wanna be in your shoes one day.

“And I think the person I’m about to name is an amazing ambassador for women’s hockey, and will be an amazing representative of this team, this organization. So, with that said, the first captain in PWHL Boston history from Sun Valley, Idaho: Hilary Knight.”

You can watch Bergeron’s announcement below:

O Captain, My Captain.



We’re thrilled to announce our captains for our inaugural season… with some help from a legendary Boston captain.



Captain: @HilaryKnight

Alternate Captain: @ratt26

Alternate Captain: @megan_keller4 pic.twitter.com/4MnfWY7mMy — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) January 2, 2024

Knight, 34, has established herself as one of the greatest women’s hockey players of all time over her illustrious career. Knight is a four-time Olympian, taking home a gold medal during the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang with Team USA, plus with three silver medals in other appearances.

The 2023 IIHF IIHF Female Player of the Year, Knight is the career-scoring leader at the Women’s World Championships (101 points).

PWHL Boston also announced its two alternate captains in forward Jamie Lee Rattray and defenseman Megan Keller.

A two-time Olympian with Team USA, Keller played four seasons at Boston College from 2014-19. Rattray, who won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, won the Patty Kazmaier Award and helped Clarkson win their first NCAA women’s hockey championship in 2014.